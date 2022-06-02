4 Indian cricketers to have 20 million plus followers on Twitter and Instagram
Image: Virat Kohli/Instagram
Suresh Raina is the latest Indian cricketer to enter the 20 million club as he gained 20mn followers on Instagram and Twitter.
Image: Suresh Raina/Instagram
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has 23.9M followers on Instagram and is widely followed on social media.
Image: Rohit Sharma/Instagram
Rohit Sharma has 20.5M followers on Twitter and keep his fans engaged with posts.
Image: BCCI
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has 37.4M followers on Twitter.
Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar has 34.6M followers on Instagram and keeps his fans updated on his personal life after retirement.
Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
Virat Kohli has the most followers on Twitter for an Indian cricketer with 48.4 million.
Image: iplt20.com
There is a reason why he is called 'King' as Kohli has a mammoth 198 million followers on Instagram. He is the most followed Indian on the social media platform.
Image: Virat Kohli/Instagram