4 Indian Test captains with most ducks at home
Image: AP
The current Indian skipper Virat Kohli tops the list with 6 ducks in Tests at home as captain. Kohli's latest duck came against New Zealand in the second Test match in Mumbai.
Image: bcci.tv
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who led India in 40 Tests matches, has five ducks in Tests at home as captain, second only to Kohli's 6 ducks.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
MS Dhoni is third on the list with three ducks in Test cricket that he played at home as the captain of the side.
Image: bcci.tv
Kapil Dev has the joint third-highest ducks in Test cricket at home as the captain of the Indian team. He has three ducks to his name.
Image: ICC/Twitter