Mar 24 ,2022
4 IPL titles, 5-times runners up: Legacy of MS Dhoni as CSK captain in numbers
Image: BCCI
CSK revealed on Thursday that legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni will no longer lead the side.
Image: BCCI
Dhoni will now pass on the baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who will become only the third captain of the team.
Image: Twitter@CSK
Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings won four IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021).
Image: BCCI
MS Dhoni also led CSK to a record-matching two Champions League Twenty 20 titles (2010, 2014).
Image: BCCI
Under MS Dhoni's reign, the Chennai Super Kings have won 121 of the 204 matches, losing 82 games, with one game ending in no result.
Image: PTI
After Rohit Sharma's win percentage record of 59.68, MS Dhoni has the best record of 59.60 win percentage. However, the MI skipper has led the team only in 129 matches in comparison.
Image: BCCI
And that is not it as under MS Dhoni's leadership, the Chennai Super Kings have reached a record nine finals.
Image: BCCI
