4 key mistakes that Team India made in ICC T20 World Cup 2021
Team India bowled extremely poorly against Pakistan as the Babar Azam-led side chased down the target of 152 runs without losing a wicket.
India's top order failed to deliver with the bat against New Zealand as they scored just 110 runs in the 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja scored the team's highest score (26).
Team India's selection left fans as there was inconsistency in the batting order. Rohit Sharma was sent out to bat one down on one occasion after KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan.
R Ashwin picked up 7 wickets in 3 matches but wasn't picked for crucial Pakistan and NZ matches. Rahul Chahar played just 1 game.
