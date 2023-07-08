Aryan Suraj

Jul 08 ,2023

4 new Premier League rules will be implemented ahead of 2023/24
Image-AP
Expect these four new Premier League regulations to go into force as the new season draws near. Let's look at the updated rules. Image-AP
A new law simplifies offside decisions: Opponent's touch no longer guarantees player onside status, addressing confusion and promoting consistency among officials Image-AP
Defenders may avoid red cards if the referee judges their tackle as a genuine attempt to win the ball, altering the outcome of goal-scoring opportunities. Image-AP
New rules strip goalkeepers of their ability to distract opponents in penalty shootouts, penalizing them for attempting to delay penalties or touching the goal. Image-AP
To combat time-wasting, a new rule implemented this season will add extra time at the end of a game to compensate for prolonged goal celebrations. Image-AP
