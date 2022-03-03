4 Players Rohit Sharma has identified as 'future of Indian cricket'
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma will be taking the field in Mohali for the first time as Team India's full-time Test captain.
Image: BCCI
'Look, Rahane and Pujara are big shoes to fill, it will never be easy for whoever comes in,' Rohit said while naming players who could replace them.
'Mayank, Shubman, Shreyas and Vihari, all are brilliant and they are the future of Indian cricket," Rohit said ahead of first Test vs Sri Lanka.
Image: AP
31-year-old Mayank Agarwal has scored 4 centuries and 6 fifties at an average of 43.30 in his 33-innings Test career.
Image: BCCI
Hanuma Vihari has been a regular in the Test side for some time and has played crucial knocks for India. He was the 'saviour' for India in the Sydney Test.
Image: AP
Shreyas Iyer started his Test career with a bang as he hit a century on debut vs New Zealand. He could be a middle-order mainstay in the future.
Image: BCCI