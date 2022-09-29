Vishal Tiwari
Sep 29 ,2022
4 players who can replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad
Image: BCCI
Mohammed Shami will be on top of the list of potential players who could replace Bumrah in the Indian squad.
Image: BCCI
Shami has played 17 T20Is for India and has picked 18 wickets at an average of 26.89 and an economy rate of 9.54.
Image: BCCI
Deepak Chahar is the second pacer who is part of the Indian World Cup squad as a standby.
Image: BCCI
Chahar has played 22 T20I matches for India and has picked 28 wickets at an average of 22.53 and an economy rate of 8.08.
Image: BCCI
Mohammed Siraj is another player who can replace Bumrah in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.
Image: BCCI
Siraj has played 5 T20Is for India and has picked 5 wickets at an average of 41.80 and an economy rate of 10.45.
Image: BCCI
Avesh Khan is also among the players who can replace Bumrah in the World Cup squad.
Image: BCCI
Avesh has played 15 T20Is for India and has picked 13 wickets at an average of 32.46 and an economy rate of 9.10.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More