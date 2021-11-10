4 players who could be next Team India T20I captain after Rohit Sharma
He is already playing the role of deputy to Rohit Sharma in the upcoming T20I series, KL Rahul seems destined to lead Team India at some point in his career.
Rishabh Pant is already the captain of Delhi Capitals and many former players feel he could lead the Indian team sometime in the future.
Jasprit Bumrah is currently India's most consistent and definitely the best bowler, there is a possibility we would see him leading the national team at some point.
Shreyas Iyer was the skipper for Delhi Capitals but owing to an injury he was ruled out but he still has some top leadership qualities.
