4 teams who have surprised everyone in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Serbia qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar after defeating Portugal on November 15 by 1-2 and finishing Group A of World Cup Qualifiers on the top.
Switzerland became one of the latest nations to reach the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar by climbing to the top of Group C, among the UEFA Euro 2020 winner Italy and others.
So far in the African World Cup Qualifiers, Mali have taken everyone by surprise as they currently top Group E with 16 points from six matches.
Saudi Arabia have been heavily impressed in the World Cup qualifiers among the Asian nations. They top Group B currently which also consists of Australia and Japan.
