4 times Indian GM Praggnanandhaa stunned the world
In 2013, Praggnanandhaa won the World Youth Chess Championships Under-8 title, earning his first FIDE title at the age of 7.
In 2016, Praggnanandhaa became the youngest international master in history at the age of 10.
In 2019, Praggnanandhaa became the second-youngest chess player in history to achieve the rank of grandmaster.
In 2022, Praggnanandhaa became the third Indian chess player to defeat World No. Magnus Carlsen.
