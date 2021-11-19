4 times ships blocked Egypt's Suez Canal

On November 17, Egypt’s much-vaunted artificial waterway Suez canal completed 152 years of existence. Interestingly, the canal cuts nearly 8,900 kilometers off a sailor’s journey.
Over the years, the canal has witnessed multiple blockages ranging from merely a few hours to as long as eight long years. The artificially constructed waterway accounts for 12% of global trade.
In March 2021, a 224,000-tonne container ship MV Ever Given was grounded after strong winds and a sandstorm that caused low visibility and poor navigation.
During the 1967 Arab-Israel war, Egypt closed the Suez canal to international ships and freights. This led to dozens of cargo ships getting trapped in the Great Bitter Lake for eight years.
In 1937, UK bound ship ‘Viceroy of India’ got stuck in the Suez Canal, leading to a massive lineup of 700 passengers and cargoes behind it. It was finally refloated after unloading part of its cargo.
In August 1957, a 9,000-ton tanker called the Barbaros ran aground, damaging its rudder and holding up traffic in the canal for a day, as per AP.
