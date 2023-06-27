Anirban Sarkar
Jun 27 ,2023
5 Australian players to watch out for in Ashes 2nd Test
Image: AP
Usman Khawaja delivered a sublime performance in the first Test
Image: Reuters
Pat Cummins had a brilliant 1st test and onus will be on him to deliver once again
Image: Reuters
Scott Boland has been a surprise package for the Aussies and he will continue to play a vital role
Image: Reuters
Steve Smith has been Australia's flagbearer in Test cricket
Image: Reuters
Marnus Labuschagne will seek to score some quickfire runs in the 2nd Test
Image: Reuters
