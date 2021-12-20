5 best books of 2021 recommended by Mukesh Ambani

Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World, by Fareed Zakaria, helps readers understand the nature of a post-pandemic world in the form of lessons.
Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order by Ray Dalio gives a comprehensive and engaging insight into the rise and fall of empires over the past 500 years.
The Raging 2020s by Alec Ross proposes a new social contract to restore the balance of power between government, citizens, and business
2030: How Today's Biggest Trends Will Collide and Reshape the Future of Everything by Mauro F. Guillen explores trends in urbanization, technology, automation, and the gig economy.
Josh Linkner's Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results, is a must-read for entrepreneurs on tackling challenges and seizing opportunities in the post-COVID world.
