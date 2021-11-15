5 best catches of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021
Facebook Image: @icc
During the Australia vs South Africa match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Aiden Markram ran to his right and took a stunning to dismiss Steve Smith.
Facebook Image: @icc
During the Pakistan vs New Zealand match on October 26, Kiwi batter Devon Conway took a stunning catch by sprinting to his left and putting on a dive in front of the long-off boundary.
Facebook Image: @icc
During the West Indies vs England, T20 World Cup 2021 match, West Indies bowler Akeal Hosein dived to his left to take a brilliant catch after delivering the ball to Liam Livingstone.
Facebook Image: @icc
Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson took a stunning catch to dismiss Johnny Bairstow while fielding at the cover region during the England vs New Zealand semifinal match.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
During the England vs Australia Super-12 match of the tournament, Chris Woakes took a brilliant catch by jumping and stretching towards the back to dismiss Steve Smith.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC