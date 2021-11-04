5 Best performers from UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 4
Image: Manchester United/ FC Bayern/ Instagram
Ansu Fati scored the match-winning goal against Dynamo Kyiv to keep Barcelona alive in the tournament.
Image: UEFA Champions league / Twitter
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored a hattrick against Benfica courtesy of which he is the leading goal scorer in the tournament.
Image: FC Bayern/ Twitter
Cristiano Ronaldo saved Manchester United from defeat against Atalanta scoring an equaliser in the injury-time.
Image: Manchester United / Instagram
Phil Foden not only scored a goal in the match but also produced a match-winning performance against Club Brugge.
Image: Manchester City/ Instagram
Karim Benzema brace against FC Shakhtar Donetsk was enough for Real Madrid to keep hold of the top spot in Group D.
Image: Real Madrid FC/ Instagram