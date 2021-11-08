5 best Premier League managers this season

As per the Premier League 2021-22 points table, Thomas Tuchel is currently the most successful manager as Chelsea have won eight of the 11 EPL matches this year and lost only one match.
Image: AP
Manchester City won against Manchester United on Saturday, which makes Pep Guardiola the second most successful manager so far in the season, as City are placed second in the standings with seven wins.
Image: AP
David Moyes’s side West Ham United won against Liverpool on Sunday and climbed over them in the standings with equal points as City. Hence, Moyes is currently the third-best manager in the tournament.
Image: AP
Liverpool have been brilliant so far in the Premier League 2021-22 season except for their last loss. Therefore Jurgen Klopp is the fourth-best manager so far with a total of six wins, four draws, and one loss in 11 matches.
Image: AP
Mikel Arteta’s side have made a brilliant comeback after a slow start to the season. Arteta is currently the fifth-best manager with a total of six wins, two draws, and three losses so far.
Image: AP