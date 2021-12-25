5 best Test innings by Indian players in South Africa
Cheteshwar Pujara back in the 2013 Johannesburg Test scored a brilliant century (153 runs off 270 balls ) helping India draw the opening Test.
The 2013 Johannesburg Test which ended in a draw witnessed Virat Kohli scoring 119 off 181 balls in the first innings.
Rahul Dravid showed a fighting spirit against South Africa during the third Test in Johannesburg in 1997 which ended in a draw. The right-handed batsman had scored 148 runs off 362 balls.
VVS Laxman innings of 96 off 171 balls helped India beat South Africa by 87 runs in the 2nd Test in Durban in 2010.
Sourav Ganguly unbeaten 51 runs off 101 balls to help India win the Johannesburg Test in 2006 came at a time when he was removed from the captaincy.
