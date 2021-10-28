5 big-name players who could change clubs in January transfer window
Image: AP
Philippe Coutinho's career has seen a downfall since his move to Barcelona and the player might consider opportunites away from the Camp Nou.
Image: AP
As per reports Aaron Ramsey will be allowed to leave Juventus should an offer from any club come in.
Image: AP
Manchester United's Donny van de Beek will seek an exit after finding playing time hard to come by. The midfielder has managed just 141 minutes this season.
Image: AP
Bernd Leno is another player strongly linked with a move away from Arsenal after falling down the pecking order.
Image: AP
Raheem Sterling has struggled for game time at Manchester City and has said he would be open to new challanges.
Image: AP