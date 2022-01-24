5 big talking points from India's disappointing tour of South Africa
The Indian spinners (Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin) failed to create any impact, leaking runs while not picking up wickets.
India have heavily relied on their openers and KL Rahul failed to get India going in two of their three games.
KL Rahul the captain wasn't very precise with his choices, and it was evident with a few of his decision.
One big positive for India though was the return of Shrikar Dhawan to the side. With 169 runs, the opener was India's highest run-getter.
The South African batters were in their top gear, with Quinton de Kock, Van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma making a huge impact.
