5 biggest footballing icons who could miss FIFA World Cup 2022
Image: RobertLewandowski/LaLiga/Twitter
Cristiano Ronaldo could miss the World Cup given that Portugal are all set to go to the playoffs and might fail to qualify for the main event.
Image: CristianoRonaldo/Twitter
Robert Lewandowski, who plays for Poland, could miss the World Cup as his team is headed to the playoffs. Only three teams can qualify for the main event from the playoffs.
Image: RobertLewandowski/Twitter
Luis Suarez, who plays for Uruguay, could miss the World Cup as his team is currently ranked sixth in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers.
Image: LaLiga/Twitter
Bruno Fernandes could miss the World Cup next year as Portugal have failed to qualify in the first round and are headed to the playoffs.
Image: BrunoFernandes/Twitter
Erling Haaland, who plays for Norway at the international level, could miss out on the 2022 World Cup as his side is lurking at the third spot in the Group G table.
Image: ErlingHaaland/Twitter