Suraj Alva
Aug 14 ,2022
5 biggest takeaways as Manchester United slumps to shock loss against Brentford
Image: AP
David de Gea poor form continued as he allowed a tame shot to go into the goal which opened the gate for Brentford to hit three more goals past him.
Image: AP
David de Gea is slowly becoming a liability for the team and Manchester United will have to make do with him for now after letting Dean Henderson out on loan.
Image: AP
Erik Ten Hag decision to stick with Harry Maguire as the captain of Manchester United seems to backfire as the defender had yet another poor outing.
Image: PL for India/Instagram
Harry Maguire looked sloppy while passing made fumbles and failed to organize defense especially when Brentford had scored early goals.
Image: AP
Manchester United attack looked toothless and failed to create many chances. With no clear leader in attack team is finding it difficult to score goals.
Image: AP
Manchester United loss to Brentford has dropped them down to the bottom of the EPL points table for the first time in 30 years.
Image: Manchester United/Instagram
Manchester United created another unwanted record as Brentford became the third side to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League match.
Image: Manchester United/Instagram
Erik Ten Hag becomes the first Manchester United manager in over 100 years to lose his first two league games and the first since Sir Alex Ferguson.
Image: Manchester United/Instagram
