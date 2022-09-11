Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 11 ,2022
5 biggest talking points from Tendulkar-led India Legends' win over South Africa in opener
India Legends kicked off the Road Safety World Series 2022 season on Saturday after picking up a massive 61 runs win against South Africa Legends.
Stuart Binny scored the maximum runs in the match and remained unbeaten on 82 off 42 balls, with the help of six sixes and five fours.
Alongside Binny, Yusuf Pathan hit 35 runs in 15 balls, after striking four sixes and a four. Both batters added 88 runs in the 5th wicket stand.
Suresh Raina scored 33 runs off 22 balls for India Legends with the help of 4 fours and a six.
Rahul Sharma picked up the maximum of three wickets for India Legends and returned with figures of 3/17 in 4 overs.
Makhaya Ntini took 1/52 in 4 overs, Johan van der Wath took 2/28 in 3 overs, while Eddie Leie returned with figures of 1/35 in 4 overs.
Pragyan Ojha and Munaf Patel also notched up two dismissals against South Africa legends.
Yuvraj Singh bowled a single over against South Africa Legends and returned with 1/7.
Irfan Pathan also took a wicket and helped India Legends to restrict South Africa Legends at 156/9 in 20 overs.
