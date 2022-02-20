5 captaincy records of Rohit Sharma that Virat Kohli couldn't achieve
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma has captained India in 24 T20Is and has won 20 of those, losing just four games. He is the only Indian captain to win the first four matches as skipper.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma has a better win percentage than Virat Kohli as India's T20I captain. Rohit has a win percentage of 83.33 as compared to Kohli's 64.58.
Image: BCCI
It was under Rohit Sharma's captaincy that India won the 2018 Asia Cup. Virat Kohli never won a major trophy for India while captaining the side.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma has won five IPL titles as captain. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, did not win a single IPL trophy when he was the captain of RCB.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma has scored a century while leading India in the shortest format. He is the first Indian player to score a T20I century while captaining the side.
Image: BCCI