Harsh Vardhan
Jul 11 ,2022
5 cosmic objects James Webb Space Telescope targeted for its first colour images
Image: NASA
The James Webb Space Telescope targeted five objects for its first color images and spectroscopic data to be released at 8 pm on July 12.
Image: NASA
The list includes the Carina Nebula located 7,600 light-years away in the southern constellation Carina. This nebula is among the largest and brightest ones.
Image: NASA
The next target is the exoplanet WASP-96b(rep img) which lies 1,150 light-years from Earth and is composed mainly of gas.
Image: NASA
The massive Southern Ring Nebula lies 2,000 light-years away and is about half a light-year in diameter.
Image: NASA
Next up is the compact galaxy group Stephan's Quintet located about 290 million light-years away from our planet.
Image: NASA
The SMACS 0723 (rep img) was the final target. This is a galaxy cluster that can magnify and distort the light emerging from objects behind them.
Image: NASA
US President Joe Biden will unveil one of the images produced by Webb, during a White House event at 2:30 am on July 12.
Image: NASA
