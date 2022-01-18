5 cricketing greats who have picked Rishabh Pant as India's next Test captain
Image: @YUVSTRONG12/Twitter/AP
Virat Kohli took the cricket world by surprise with his announcement that he will be stepping down as captain of India's Test team.
Image: AP
Rishabh Pant is one of the names that has been brought up to take on the role of the skipper of the Test team.
Image: BCCI
One of India's greatest all-rounders Yuvraj Singh has backed Pant for the role, "Absolutely! Reads the game well behind the stumps," he said.
Image: @YUVSTRONG12/Twitter
Sanjay Manjrekar has also given his backing for Pant taking over as skipper for Team India's Test team.
Image: BCCI
Aakash Chopra said that Pant would fit into the role of captain well and would lead the team without any issues.
Image: @cricketaakash/Twitter
Suresh Raina said that Rishabh Pant would make a talismanic leader.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Sunil Gavaskar has fully backed Pant to take over India's Test captain and said he would perform well.
Image: AP