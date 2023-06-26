Anirban Sarkar
Jun 26 ,2023
5 English players to watch out for in the 2nd Ashes Test
Image: Reuters
Ben Stokes will be adamant to prove his doubters wrong in the second Test
Image: Reuters
Joe Root will seek to add more runs to his tally when England host Australia in the second Test
Image: Reuters
James Anderson didn't have much impact in the first Test and will try to rectify his mistakes in the 2nd Test
Image: Reuters
Stuart Broad will try to utilise the English conditions
Image: Reuters
Ollie Robinson is expected to play a pivotal role in the 2nd Test
Image: Reuters
Find Out More