5 facts about MS Dhoni's new 1970 Land Rover Series 3 bought at online auction
The new 1970 Land Rover Series 3 bought by MS Dhoni in an online auction by the Big Boy Toyz was manufactured between 1970-1985.
During the time of its production, the 1970 Land Rover Series 3 was available in various variants like the 2.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and 3.5 litre V8.
The British automaker, Land Rover made over 4,40,000 units of the Series 3 Station Wagon.
The Land Rover Series 3 Station Wagon will make way into MS Dhoni's garage in Ranchi, where some of his iconic cars like the Porsche 911 and classic Pontiac Firebird Trans Am are housed among the many others.
The Land Rover Series 3 Station Wagon, recently bought by MS Dhoni comes with a yellow and white dual-tone finish and is a rare vehicle.
