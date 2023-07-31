Anirban Sarkar
Aug 01 ,2023
5 footballers who have been impressive in pre-season so far
Image: AP
Bukayo Saka has maintained his strong form in the pre-season too as he has been a regular starter for Arsenal
Image: AP
Nicolas Jackson has hit the ground running as he arrived from Villarreal at Chelsea
Image: ChelseaFC/Twitter
Darwin Nunez had a disappointing last season with Liverpool and will seek to fire more goals for his team
Image: AP
Facundo Pellistri has been a shining light in Manchester United's pre-season tour so far
Image: AP
Kobbie Mainoo has been a revelation for Manchester United in the preseason but an injury has hampered his progress
Image: kobbiemainoo/Instagram
Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka will be the one to watch next season
Image: AP
Find Out More