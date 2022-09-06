Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 06 ,2022
5 foreign leagues 'Mr. IPL' Suresh Raina can join after retiring from all forms of cricket
Suresh Raina was recently linked with reports claiming that he will be in action during the forthcoming Road Safety World Series.
Road Safety World Series 2022 begins on September 10 is a T20 event, played by former cricketers to promote safety in India.
Raina is also said to be in talks about playing Cricket South Africa SAT20, the auction for which is scheduled to be held on September 19.
The six participating teams in the Cricket South Africa SAT20 are all owned by IPL franchise owners.
Raina might also sign for a team in the inaugural edition of Emirates Cricket ILT20.
The ILT20 will be played in the United Arab Emirates in January-February 2023 between six participating teams.
The four-time IPL champion with CSK might also join a team in the Caribbean Premier League.
CPL is one of the top T20 leagues around the globe after IPL and BBL.
Suresh Raina also has the option to play in the Abu Dhabi T10 2022.
