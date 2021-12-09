5 highest goals-per-game ratios in Champions League history
Ferenc Puskas made his name in Real Madrid colours scoring 36 goals in 41 matches; at 0.88 GPG. He won three Champions League crown and finished as top goalscorer in the competition in 1959/60 and 1963/64.
Cristiano Ronaldo is Champions League highest-ever goalscorer. He has 140 goals in 181 matches at ratio of 0.77 goals-per-game
Erling Haaland is still young but with age in his side, he stands chance to break Cristiano Ronaldo's record in future. The striker has 23 goals in 19 matches at a ratio of 1.21 goals-per-game
Lionel Messi has innumerable records to his name at the club level. However, when it comes to scoring goals in Champions League the PSG star has 125 goals in 154 matches at a ratio of 0.81 goals-per-game
Robert Lewandowski is one of the most talented striker to have graced the Bundesliga. Despite Ronaldo and Messi's dominance the Bayern Munich star has been a consistent goalscorer with 82 goals in 101 matches at 0.81 goals-per-game.
