5 highest paid WWE superstars in 2021
Image: WWE/ Instagram
Brock Lesnar is currently the highest-paid superstar on the WWE roster with $12 million despite making limited appearance.
Image: WWE/ Instagram
John Cena has been the face of WWE for over a decade and continues to be associated with the company as part-time wrestler earning $8.5 million.
Image: WWE/ Instagram
Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion and also the tribal chief. He reportedly earns a salary of $5 million.
Image: WWE/ Instagram
The veteran Randy Orton is currently the WWE Raw tag team champion with Matt Riddle and is paid a sum of $4.5 million by the company.
Image: WWE/ Instagram
AJ Styles is considered one of the best wrestlers of all time following his achievement in the wrestling world. He reportedly earns an annual salary of $3.6 million.
Image: WWE/ Instagram