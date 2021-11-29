5 highest wicket-takers for India in Test cricket
Image: BCCI
With 619 wickets in 132 matches, Anil Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket
Image: PTI
Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev is 2nd on the list with 434 wickets in 131 matches.
Image: PTI
Offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin is 3rd on the overall list and 1st among active Test cricketers for India with 418 wickets from 80 matches.
Image: PTI
With 417 scalps in 103 games, Harbhajan Singh is the 4th highest wicket-taker for India in Tests.
Image: PTI
Ishant Sharma is 5th in the overalls and 1st among active pacers in the list with 311 scalps.
Image: PTI