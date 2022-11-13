Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 13 ,2022
5 Indian players poised to be T20 superstars after likes of Virat & Rohit
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram/bcci.tv
Rishabh Pant has already shown glimpses of being a T20 superstar in his short international career so far.
Image: bcci.tv
Once he squashes the pressure, the Delhi Capitals skipper can certainly better his T20I stats of scoring 970 runs in 64 games.
Image: bcci.tv
Ishan Kishan is one of the top youngsters who is knocking at Team India’s door for an elongated stint in the T20I playing XI.
Image: AP
24-year-old Kishan has hit 543 runs in 19 T20Is so far while scoring 1870 runs in 75 IPL games.
Image: AP
Prithvi Shaw has been a consistent performer in the shortest format of the game, despite being on the sidelines of the national team.
Image: PTI
Shaw has scored 1588 runs in 63 IPL games with a strike rate of 147.4 and a total of 2401 runs in 92 T20s overall at a strike rate of 151.67.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Ravi Bishnoi is one of the rising prospects for India in the wrist spin department.
Image: BCCI
The 22-year-old has registered 16 wickets in 10 T20Is for India, while taking 37 wickets in 37 IPL games.
Image: BCCI
Arshdeep Singh is arguably the most promising pace superstar for India. already in the early days of his international career.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
22-year-old Arshdeep has registered 29 wickets in 19 T20Is for India and finished the T20 WC 2022 with a total of 10 wickets in 6 games.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
