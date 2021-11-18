5 Indian youngsters cricket legend Ricky Ponting thinks are 'unbelievable'
Prithvi Shaw has blown hot and cold but is reckoned as one of the next big thing.
Venkatesh Iyer came into the limelight with his performances for Kolkata Knight Riders in the second half of IPL 2021 and earlier this week made his international debut.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket
Yashasvi Jaiswal, the stylish left-handed batsman has grabbed the attention of scouts and coaches time and time again with his performances.
Devdutt Padikkal has been a consistent performer both in domestic cricket and the IPL and is definitely one to look out for in years to come by.
