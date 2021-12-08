5 instances of bowlers picking up a wicket on the first ball of a Test match
Mitchell Starc opened the Ashes 2021-22 in stellar fashion and removed Rory Burns in the first ball of the first Test match on December 8, 2021.
On 26 December 2019, England's veteran pacer James Anderson dismissed South African opener Dean Elgar in the first ball of the Test match at the SuperSport Park.
Sir Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal removed Indian opener, KL Rahul, in the first ball of the Test match against India at the Eden Gardens, on November 16, 2017.
Starc yet again makes it to the list, as he dismissed Sri Lankan opener Karunaratne in the first ball of the Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Galle, on August 4, 2016.
Former Proteas speedster Dale Steyn also features in the list, courtesy of his effort to remove Mohammad Hafeez in the first ball of the South Africa vs Pakistan Test on February 2, 2013.
