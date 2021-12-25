5 interesting facts about 'Turbanator' Harbhajan Singh's IPL career
Image: PTI
Harbhajan Singh played his first and last IPL games against RCB. Incidentally, he scored 2 runs with the bat in both matches.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Harbhajan Singh is the highest-paid bowler in the IPL if his salaries from all seasons are clubbed together. He has earned ₹58.14 crore in 13 years.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Harbhajan Singh picked his last IPL wicket for CSK. The retired bowler had moved to KKR in 2020 but his last IPL wicket had come a year earlier for CSK.
Image: AP
During his 64-run knock in 2015, Harbhajan had forged a 100-run partnership with MI teammate J Suchith, which remains the best 7th-wicket partnership in IPL history.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Harbhajan Singh was Mumbai Indians' 1st captain. He lead the side in the first few games in 2008 as Sachin Tendulkar was recovering from an injury.
Image: bcci.tv