5 interesting facts about Veer Mahaan, new WWE superstar from India
Veer Mahaan picked up his first victory as a singles competitor in his debut fight on WWE RAW against ex-Intercontinental champion John Morrison.
Veer Mahaan, whose real name is Rinku Singh, is a former Major League Baseball player who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2009.
Veer and Shanky are known for their time as the aides of Jinder Mahal. However, Veer will now be seen as a single's competitor on RAW after his former partners were drafted to SmackDown.
Rinku Singh won the Indian reality show The Million Dollar Arm (also a film based on him) after throwing the baseball the fastest (87 mph) and the most accurate.
Rinku Singh grew up in poverty in a rural village called Gopiganj in Uttar Pradesh. He is one of nine siblings who lived in the family's one-room house.
