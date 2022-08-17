Vishal Tiwari
Aug 17 ,2022
5 IPL teams who will target Ravindra Jadeja after he leaves CSK
Image: IPL/BCCI
Mumbai Indians: The five-time champions could target Jadeja in the upcoming season if he leaves CSK.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Rajasthan Royals: The inaugural champions could make a bid for Jadeja if he exits CSK next season.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Punjab Kings: The Mohali-based franchise is another team that could target Jadeja in the upcoming season.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad: The 2016 champions could also target Jadeja to fill in the all-rounder's spot in the team.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB is another team that could target Jadeja ahead of the next season.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Find Out More