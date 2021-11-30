5 key Ballon d'Or records held by Lionel Messi
As Lionel Messi wins his 7th Ballon d'Or award, let's look at his unique records in the awards.
IMAGE: @FRANCEFOOTBALL/INSTAGRAM
Most time winner: With 7 awards, Messi holds the record for most Ballon d'Or in history.
IMAGE: @FRANCEFOOTBALL/INSTAGRAM
Most consecutive winner: Messi won 4 back to back Ballon d'Ors from 2009 to 2012
IMAGE: @FRANCEFOOTBALL/INSTAGRAM
Most time winner in a decade: The Argentine won it five times in a single decade.
IMAGE: @LEOMESSI/INSTAGRAM
Most time winner from single club: Messi won the title a record 6 times with FC Barcelona
IMAGE: @FRANCEFOOTBALL/INSTAGRAM
Only player to win in 3 different decades: With the 2021 award, the PSG star became the only one to do so
IMAGE: @LEOMESSI/INSTAGRAM