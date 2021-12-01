5 key takeaways from IPL 2022 retention
MS Dhoni accepts 3 cr pay cut, lets CSK retain Jadeja as the first pick.
Image: BCCI/ IPL
Big names as KL Rahul, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer will be available for auction to earn more.
Image: BCCI/ IPL
Teams prioritise young talent over experience as big names like Faf du Plessis, Bravo, Gayle, Dhawan get dropped.
Staggering rise in salary for uncapped players like Yashaswi Jaiswal, Umran Malik, Arshdeep and Abdul Samad.
Punjab Kings to go to auctions with deepest pocket- 72 cr remaining, while Delhi Capitals go with the least with 39 cr
Image: INSTA/ PUNJAB KINGSIPL