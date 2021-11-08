5 Liverpool players who underperformed against West Ham United
Image: Twitter@LFC
Mohamed Salah who had scored a match-winning hat-trick against Manchester United two weeks ago failed to find the back of the net even once
Image: AP
Star midfielder Jordan Henderson looked clueless during the Reds' close away loss to West Ham United
Image: Twitter@LFC
Defender Virgil van Dijk was off-colored which ultimately proved to be costly for Jurgen Klopp's men
Image: Twitter@LFC/LiverpoolFC.com
Forward Sadio Mane failed to bring his A-game against the 'Hammers' as he could not net even a single goal
Image: AP
Goalie Alisson Becker's own goal early on proved to be the turning point in the eventual outcome of the contest
Image: AP