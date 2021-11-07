5 longest sixes of T20 World Cup 2021
Image: Image: AndreRussell/Insta/ECB/Twitter
Liam Livingstone hit the longest six of the ICC T20 World Cup. His six, which came against South Africa, travelled a distance of 112 metres.
Image: ECB/Twitter
Andre Russell hit the second-longest six of the ICC T20 World Cup when he took the field against Australia. He hit a six off Mitch Starc that travelled 111 metres.
Image: AndreRussell/Insta
Afghanistan's Najib Zadran hit the third-longest six of ICC T20 World Cup. He hit a 103 metres long six against Scotland.
Image: NajibZadran/Twitter
Jos Buttler holds the record for hitting the fourth-longest longest six of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. His six against Australia travelled 102 metres.
Image: JosButtler/Twitter
Martin Guptill hit the fifth-longest six of the ICC T20 World Cup. He hit a six against Scotland that travelled 102 metres.
Image: ICC/Twitter