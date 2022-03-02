5 military K-dramas that should be on your watchlist
Instagram/@jongki_addicts, @dahlia812
'Crash Landing On You' traces how a paragliding mishap drops a South Korean heiress in North Korea - and into the life of an army officer, who decides he will help her hide.
Instagram/@jongki_addicts
'Descendants of the Sun' chronicles the life of a soldier belonging to the South Korean Special Forces. He falls in love with a war surgeon. However, their relationship is short-lived as their professions keep them apart.
Instagram/@dahlia812
'Search' K drama is a story of a soldier who is asked to solve a murder in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.
Instagram/@searchkdrama_official
'The King2Hearts' sees South Korea as a constitutional monarchy, however things take a sudden turn when a frivolous prince gets involved with a North Korean special forces officer.
Instagram/@King2Hearts
'Mr.Sunshine' chronicles the life of a Korean boy from a poor family who ends up in the United States after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident. He returns to his homeland during a historical turning point.
'D.P' K-drama is about a young soldier's assignment to capture army deserters. However, he realises the painful reality endured by enlistees during their compulsory calls of duty.
