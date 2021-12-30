5 most memorable moments in Indian cricket in 2021
Image: AP/ PTI
During the second ODI against Sri Lanka, Team India seemed to be faltering in their run chase. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar forged an 84-run stand to help the team to victory.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Rishabh Pant was instrumental in Team India breaching the Gabba fortress for a historic series win. The wicket-keeper batsman with his ice-cool approach helped the team chased down a 328-run target.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
Chennai Super Kings after disastrous IPL 2020 season bounced back to lift the IPL 2021 title. The title win was their fourth and are now one title away from equalling the Mumbai Indians record.
Image: IPLT20.com
India Women's team faced Australia Women's team in a one-off Pink Ball Test as Smriti Mandhana scored a century to become the first Indian women cricketer to do so in Pink ball cricket.
Image: BCCI Women/ Twitter
When Team India toured England for five-match Test series, Rohit Sharma ended the curse of not scoring an overseas ton with 127 run knock in the second innings of the 4th Test.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram