Anirban Sarkar
Jan 31 ,2023
5 most popular sports teams on Instagram in the world
Image: BCCI
Real Madrid ranks first in Instagram interactions as Los Blancos collected over 2 billion interactions
Image: AP
Vinicius Junior has helped to some extent in driving Real Madrid's growth in social media
Image: AP
FC Barcelona is second on the list with estimated Instagram reactions of 1.78 billion
Image: AP
The departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint Germain didn't really affect their social media presence
Image: AP
Manchester United claimed the third position with over 1.4 billion Instagram reactions last year
Image: AP
Manchester United's recent revival under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag has had more social media impact in recent days
Image: AP
With 1.07 billion Instagram reactions Paris Saint Germain came fourth on the list
Image: Ap
The arrival of Lionel Messi in the summer of 2021 further boosted PSG's online presence
Image: AP
RCB became the first-ever Indian sports entity to rub shoulders with mega-rich football clubs as they clocked in 948 million Instagram interaction
Image: IPL/BCCI
Virat Kohli remains a central figure in RCB's plans as he has been with the club since the inception of the IPL
Image: IPL/BCCI
