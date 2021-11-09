5 Nina Dobrev-starrer movies & TV shows to binge on if you enjoyed Love Hard
Image: Twitter/@PsychoLee7
The Final Girls is one of the few horror films Nina has been part of and she plays Vicki, who must survive everything that comes her way.
Image: Twitter/@casmar27
Nina Dobrev's role allows for comedic relief in XXx: Return Of Xander Cage as she plays a techie in the Vin Diesel franchise.
Image: Twitter/@xxxmovie
The Perks of Being a Wallflower saw Nina play Candice, Charlie's sister. The film is based on Stephen Chbosky's book by the same name.
Image: Twitter/@cinema1985
Nina Dobrev rose to fame after The Vampire Diaries, in which she finds herself stuck in a love triangle, similar to her situation in Love Hard.
Image: Twitter/@AmericanDiaries
Dog Days is a romantic comedy, in which Nina Dobrev plays Elizabeth, a famous newscaster.
Image: Twitter/@SamantaNDobreva