5 openers with lowest strike-rates in IPL history (minimum 200 balls)
Former New Zealand opening batter Brendon McCullum, who is known for his quick scoring, surprisingly had the lowest strike rate for an opening batter in the 2012 season (102.12).
Former Indian wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel had the lowest strike rate in the opening season of the IPL in 2008 (101.68).
Legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis had the third-lowest strike rate of anybody in history in an IPL season in 2009 (100.86).
Former South African opening batter Graeme Smith is second on the list as he had a strike rate of 98.14 in the 2009 season of the IPL.
In a major surprise, current SRH skipper Kane Williamson has the lowest strike rate (96.13) amongst anybody in the history of IPL this season, which has mostly been a high scoring year for batters.
