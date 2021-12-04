5 overseas spinners with 5-wicket haul at Wankhede
Image: Blackcaps/ Twitter/ PTI
Ajaz Patel during the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test dismissed Wriddhiman Saha to complete his five-wicket haul on Saturday.
Image: Blackcaps/ Twitter
Shane Shillingford five-wicket haul against India at Wankhede came in the year 2013. Shillingford took 5-179 in the first Innings of the 2nd Test. India won the match by an innings and 126 runs
Image: West Indies Players Association / Twitter
Monty Panesar during the 2nd India vs England Test picked up a match haul of 11 wickets. The left-arm spinner had 5 wickets in the first innings, while in the second innings he picked up 6 wickets. England won the match by 10 wickets.
Image: PTI
Michael Clarke, best figures of 6/9 in Test came during the second innings of the India vs Australia Test match at Wankhede back in 2004. India won the match by 13 runs
Image: Cricket.com.au/ Twitter
Kumar Dharmasena bowling figures of 5/57 came against India at Wankhede back in 1997. The match ended in a draw.
Image: ICC/ Twitter