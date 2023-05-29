Saksham nagar
May 29 ,2023
5 players MI can release ahead of IPL 2024
Image: BCCI/IPL
A look at the list of players that Mumbai Indians can release just ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Sandeep Warrier came in as the replacement of injured Jasprit Bumrah but didn't play any match in IPL 2023 and is expected to get released in 2024.
Image: Mumbai Indians/Twitter
Riley Meredith as well came in as a replacement for injured Jhye Richardson but only played 5 games and gave runs at an economy of over 10 runs per over.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Arshad Khan played just 6 matches for MI in IPL 2023 and was just able to five wickets at an economy of 13.41 runs per over.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Chris Jordan was replaced by injured by Jofra Archer and he didn't perform as per the reputation and shall be released by MI next season.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Jofra Archer was supposed to lead the MI pace attack in place of injured Jasprit Bumrah and he is expected to get replaced at the start of the next season.
Image: BCCI/IPL
