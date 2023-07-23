Anirban Sarkar
Jul 23 ,2023
5 players to watch out for in Durand Cup
Image: Durand Cup
Naorem Mahesh Singh had a wonderful ISL 2022 and all the eyes will be on him in the upcoming Durand Cup
Image: Indian Super League
Sunil Chhetri signed a contract extension with Bengaluru FC and will be eager to prove his worth in the Durand Cup
Image: Indian Super League
Lallianzuala Chhangte has been a pivotal part of Mumbai City and will aim to conquer another title
Image: Indian Super League
Nandhakumar Sekar recently moved to East Bengal and this tournament will be a golden opportunity for him to prove his credentials
Image: Indian Super League
Dimitri Petratos led Mohun Bagan Super Giant to the ISL title and he would be determined for a good show in the Durand Cup
Image: Indian Super League
This is Durand Cup's 132nd edition which is Asia's oldest football competition
Image: Durand Cup
Bengaluru FC defeated Mumbai City to lift their maiden Durand Cup title
Image: Bengaluru FC
Find Out More